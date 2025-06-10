Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of launch: What to expect

Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of launch: What to expect

Samsung hints at a major design leap for its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 7, promising a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable experience than ever before

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—expected later this year. In the lead-up to the official unveiling, the company has released a teaser suggesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable device it has ever produced.
 
In a blog post published on June 10, Samsung repeatedly describes its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold device as “thinner, lighter and more durable than the last,” hinting at a dramatic design shift from the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Earlier this month, the company also released a separate teaser alluding to a new “Ultra” variant in the foldable series—possibly marking the arrival of a higher-end model for the first time in the Galaxy Z line-up.
 
 
Calling it the “New Era of the Galaxy Z Series,” Samsung says it is raising the bar for thinness and durability in foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a closed thickness of just 9mm, and an unfolded thickness of 4.54mm—down significantly from the Fold 6’s 12.1mm profile. While a slight camera bump is still expected, the slimmer body will likely result in a lighter overall device, addressing a long-standing user concern.
In the blog post, Samsung noted:
 
“Smartphones are constant companions that we tuck into our pockets, use with one hand, and take everywhere we go. So it’s only natural that users desire a foldable device that is as easy to carry as it is to use.”
 
It added that engineers are “refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last.”
 
While rivals such as Google and Oppo have already introduced thinner, more pocketable foldables—like the Pixel Fold and Oppo Find N5—Samsung has lagged behind in delivering a more compact profile with the Galaxy Z Fold series. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the company appears ready to close that gap and compete directly with the slimmest foldables on the market.
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8 series, and possibly more devices at an event likely scheduled within the next month. More details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

