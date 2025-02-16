Samsung India plant standoff set to intensify amid worker protests

The fresh standoff between employees and the Samsung India management at the company’s Sriperumbudur plant is expected to intensify from Monday, with around 1,000 workers, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), along with their family members, set to hold a massive hunger strike at Sunguvarchatram.

The employees' demands mainly include the reinstatement of three suspended workers, who are key members of the newly formed Samsung India Workers' Union, backed by the CITU. “A mass protest will be held at Sunguvarchatram, along with our families, demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of workers,” said E. Muthukumar, Samsung India