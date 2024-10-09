Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Samsung relocation buzz sends alarm bells ringing; strike enters 2nd month

Samsung relocation buzz sends alarm bells ringing; strike enters 2nd month

Andhra Pradesh's Sri City is said to have approached Samsung for an informal round of talks to shift the plant as the strike at Tamil Nadu unit enters second month

Samsung India
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri City, a special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh, may be seeing an opportunity next door as a strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu — which is just 75-km away — entered the second month.

Officials from Sri City are said to have approached Samsung executives for an informal round of talks regarding a possible relocation of the plant, a source privy to the development said. “Officials from Sri City have already approached the company,” confirmed the source.

However, there was no confirmation or denial on it by Samsung.

Sri City has become a hub of increased activities
Topics : Samsung Strike Protest Workers strike

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon