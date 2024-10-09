Samsung relocation buzz sends alarm bells ringing; strike enters 2nd month

Sri City, a special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh, may be seeing an opportunity next door as a strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu — which is just 75-km away — entered the second month.

Officials from Sri City are said to have approached Samsung executives for an informal round of talks regarding a possible relocation of the plant, a source privy to the development said. “Officials from Sri City have already approached the company,” confirmed the source.

However, there was no confirmation or denial on it by Samsung.

Sri City has become a hub of increased activities