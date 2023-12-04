Sensex (2.05%)
Samsung set to dislodge Xiaomi as top smartphone player by volume

Counterpoint estimates that Xiaomi will also be behind its Chinese competitor, Vivo, which has marginally increased its market share from 16 per cent in CY22 to a projected 17 per cent in CY23

Samsung
Premium

Samsung

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Samsung is all set to dislodge Xiaomi in the smartphone market share sweepstakes, dislodging it from the top slot it has occupied for many years.

According to projections by Counterpoint Research, Samsung will end CY23 with a 18 per cent volume market share, overtaking Xiaomi after many years. 

Counterpoint Research estimates that  Xiaomi will end CY23 with a  volume market share in CY23 to 15 per cent, pushing the Chinese company, which has faced numerous challenges and scrutiny from investigative agencies, into third place.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

