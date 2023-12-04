Samsung set to dislodge Xiaomi as top smartphone player by volume

Samsung is all set to dislodge Xiaomi in the smartphone market share sweepstakes, dislodging it from the top slot it has occupied for many years.

According to projections by Counterpoint Research, Samsung will end CY23 with a 18 per cent volume market share, overtaking Xiaomi after many years.

Counterpoint Research estimates that Xiaomi will end CY23 with a volume market share in CY23 to 15 per cent, pushing the Chinese company, which has faced numerous challenges and scrutiny from investigative agencies, into third place.