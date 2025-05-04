Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / SC ruling on BPSL resolution may reset IBC process as JSW plans review plea

SC ruling on BPSL resolution may reset IBC process as JSW plans review plea

"No prudent resolution applicant would submit a plan if there remains a lingering fear that some state authority might overturn it decades later", says Former IBBI chairperson M S Sahoo

Premium

Since acquisition, JSW has expanded capacity from 2.75 million tonne (mt) at the BPSL plant in Jharsuguda, Odisha, to 4.5 mt. And there are plans for further expansion | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ishita Ayan DuttRuchika ChitravanshiManojit SahaDev Chatterjee Kolkata\New Delhi\Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Flash back to March 26, 2021. JSW Steel had just completed its largest acquisition—Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL)— under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “This acquisition not only aligns with our core business and purpose but also establishes our presence and acceler­ates our growth vision in eastern India,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Steel, had written to BPSL employees after paying financial creditors ₹19,350 crore.
 
Four years later, on May 2, 2025, that vision took a severe blow when the Supreme Court rejected JSW Steel’s resolution plan for BPSL and ordered its liquidation.
 
The big jolt
 
The apex court
Topics : IBC JSW steel Bhushan Power and Steel IBC proceeding

