Sebi vs Hindenburg: No relationship between Dhaval Buch, Blackstone's REITS

There is no relationship between the real estate investment trust (REIT) floated by the US-based private equity major Blackstone and its senior advisor Dhaval Buch, husband of Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, according to a senior source in Blackstone. The source was responding to Hindenburg's allegations that Dhaval Buch had not previously worked for a fund, in real estate, or capital markets, citing his LinkedIn profile.

The source stated that Dhaval Buch has been a senior advisor to Blackstone Private Equity since 2019, and his appointment has been public knowledge since then. He has never been involved with