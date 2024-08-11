Business Standard
Sebi vs Hindenburg: No relationship between Dhaval Buch, Blackstone's REITS

A decade ago, Sebi approved a long-pending proposal to introduce REITs in India, creating a new investment avenue for institutional investors, wealthy individuals, and eventually ordinary investors

Dhaval Buch
He is not involved in any investment-related activities, the source said

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

There is no relationship between the real estate investment trust (REIT) floated by the US-based private equity major Blackstone and its senior advisor Dhaval Buch, husband of Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, according to a senior source in Blackstone. The source was responding to Hindenburg's allegations that Dhaval Buch had not previously worked for a fund, in real estate, or capital markets, citing his LinkedIn profile.

The source stated that Dhaval Buch has been a senior advisor to Blackstone Private Equity since 2019, and his appointment has been public knowledge since then. He has never been involved with

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

