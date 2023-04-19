close

Serentica Renewables appoints Akshay Hiranandani as CEO

Serentica Renewables on Wednesday announced the appointment of Akshay Hiranandani as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
In this role, he will work closely with Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, the company said in a statement.

Hiranandani served as the Corporate Finance lead for Serentica from 2021 to 2023.

Agarwal said, "We are confident that he (Hiranandani) will steer Serentica towards its mission of reversing climate change by enabling large scale industrial decarbonisation."

Hiranandani said the renewable energy industry is at an inflection point where customers' expectation is to receive stable green power which can be met only with technological and design innovations. Serentica is committed to delivering round-the-clock renewable power to aid decarbonisation of high carbon emitting industries.

Serentica Renewables (India) is jointly held by Greenlake Asia Holdings II PTE Limited (KKR) and Twinstar Overseas Limited (TSOL) which owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission Limited and Sterlite Technologies Limited.

Serentica Renewables provides round-the-clock clean energy solutions.

Topics : renewable enrgy

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

