Several team members resigned as part of restructuring, says SpiceJet

On Monday, sources said the airline's Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have put in their papers

Spicejet

Spicejet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

SpiceJet on Tuesday said several members of its commercial team have resigned with immediate effect, as part of a strategic restructuring at the airline.
 
On Monday, sources said the airline's Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have put in their papers.
 
"As part of SpiceJet's strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team including the Chief Commercial Officer have left the company with immediate effect," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
With the recent fundraise, the spokesperson said it is speeding up the process of resolution of all past disputes, and continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

