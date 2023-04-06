close

SP Group firm to raise up to $1 bn; Armada to raise cash for India ops

Armada 98/2 Pte was set up as a joint venture to provide offshore marine oil and gas services in response to ONGC's KG-DWN 98/2 tender

Singapore-based Armada 98/2 Pte, a company 70 per cent owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) and 30 per cent by Bumi Armada Berhad, is tapping into international markets to raise up to $1 billion. The proceeds will be used to repay old debt and fund India operations, informed banking sources.
The company had earlier raised about Rs 6,600 crore from Indian banks to finance its charter operations off the coast of Andhra Pradesh to Indian oil major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
The loans will have maturities between 7 years and 10 years, said bankers.
