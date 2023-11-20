Share of liquidations in IBC cases on a downward trend, shows data

From almost 60 per cent as of December 2019, the share of liquidations in the mode of closure of total IBC cases came down to 44 per cent in 2023 till September, the data by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India shows.

Experts say that the decreasing trend in liquidations under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in India can be largely attributed to the initial economic conditions of companies entering the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). IBC experts also say that the trend shows a certain stabilisation in IBC with the Code now rid of legacy bankruptcy issues.

Experts pointed out that a significant number of the companies that went into IBC had their asset values heavily eroded