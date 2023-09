IPO-bound Signature Global's sales bookings up 32% to Rs 3,430 cr

Sotheby's bags mandate to sell Rs 800 cr worth luxury properties in Mumbai

Jeep likely to drive in petrol options for its entire Indian portfolio

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 months

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Indian space companies, under the aegis of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), are in discussions with the government on a “shared liability” model for third-party liability insurance for domestic satellite

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com