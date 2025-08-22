Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globally

At a glance, the tagline at TVS Motor’s 33rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday appears like just another marketing flourish. But tucked beneath the electric vehicle (EV) success story of becoming the largest-selling EV player in April this year and beyond, the AGM theme had a bigger story in the fine print, a leadership transition.

On Friday, the current chairman Ralf Speth stepped down, paving the way for the TVS family’s new-generation leader Sudarshan Venu to take charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director from Monday (August 25).

Venu was instrumental in transforming the company into the largest