Sumadhura Group to invest ₹1K cr to launch six luxury residential projects

The projects, spread across east and north Bengaluru, are expected to be introduced within FY26. With a total saleable area of over 8 million square feet across residential and plotted development segments, this marks the group’s largest-ever launch.

Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group, said, “We are delighted to begin 2026 by bringing in six landmark luxury projects comprising high-end homes and premium plotted developments that are set to redefine Bengaluru’s skyline and strengthen our footprint in the city. East Bengaluru alone accounts for nearly 45 per cent of residential launches in Q4 2025, reinforcing the city’s emergence as one of India’s most aspirational luxury housing markets.”

As a whole, the projects span 90 acres of land and comprise over 4,000 residential units, including more than 400 plots. Situated across micromarkets such as Whitefield, Panathur, Marathahalli–Thubarahalli, Rachenahalli, and the Devanahalli belt, these locations continue to drive residential demand, supported by robust infrastructure development and proximity to key employment hubs.

Among the upcoming launches are three RERA-approved residential developments, including Folium by Sumadhura Phase 4, Sumadhura Edition and Sumadhura Solace.

In east Bengaluru, the launches comprise Folium by Sumadhura Phase 4 in Whitefield, Sumadhura Edition located in Siddapura, Whitefield, and Sumadhura Solace on Marathahalli Main Road in Thubarahalli.

Other key developments slated for launch within FY26 include Sumadhura Elysium at Panathur in east Bengaluru, Solea by Sumadhura at Rachenahalli, and Sumadhura Panorama Phase 2 at Devanahalli in north Bengaluru.

With the upcoming launch, Sumadhura aims to redefine urban living, creating communities that meet the aspirations of modern homebuyers and contribute to Bengaluru’s position as a hub of luxury residential living.