Price pressures to intensify for drugmakers, says Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries expects pricing pressures on drug manufacturers to rise further, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory changes, and growing demands for cost-effective therapies from buyers across global markets.

In a letter to shareholders, Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said the company is focused on maintaining competitiveness by continuously offering value to patients, prescribers, and buyers across its markets.

“Reliable supply of safe medicines has become a priority for nations, leading to rising demand for on-shoring or near-shoring of pharma manufacturing. It is likely that price pressures on drug manufacturers may further increase,” Shanghvi noted. He added that Sun