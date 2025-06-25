Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug

Sun Pharmaceutical’s European partner Philogen S.p.A has voluntarily withdrawn its marketing authorisation application for its investigational skin cancer therapy Nidlegy in the European Union (EU). The decision comes a year after the application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of locally advanced, fully resectable melanoma.

Analysts believe while this development may not have any immediate financial repercussions for Sun Pharma, it could influence the company’s long-term strategic positioning, particularly in the European and Australian markets.

“The timing of this development is also unfavourable for the company, considering the setback earlier this month when another investigational