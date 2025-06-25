Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug

Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug

Experts believe that the drug still holds potential for future market entry, and the current development should be viewed as a temporary setback

Sun Pharma
premium

Nidlegy, also known as Daromun, is a biologic product composed of two pro-inflammatory cytokines that targets tumors using a proprietary antibody

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical’s European partner Philogen S.p.A has voluntarily withdrawn its marketing authorisation application for its investigational skin cancer therapy Nidlegy in the European Union (EU). The decision comes a year after the application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of locally advanced, fully resectable melanoma.
 
Analysts believe while this development may not have any immediate financial repercussions for Sun Pharma, it could influence the company’s long-term strategic positioning, particularly in the European and Australian markets.
 
“The timing of this development is also unfavourable for the company, considering the setback earlier this month when another investigational
Topics : Sun Pharma cancer drugs cancer
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon