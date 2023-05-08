Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC doesn’t have an app and allows users to buy food from restaurants via buyer apps, such as Paytm and Magicpin. While users can buy the same food items listed on Swiggy or Zomato, they have to shell out 20 per cent less on ONDC – the government-backed network. But experts say that the non-profit set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade faces challenges. One is the discounts itself.

“Companies such as Swiggy and Zomato are in a wait-and-watch mode, and may not reduce the prices in the immediate future as a knee-jerk reaction,” said a person familiar with the strategy of Swiggy and Zomato. However, these firms may partner with ONDC in the coming weeks, like Paytm and PhonePe, the person said.