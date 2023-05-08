close

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

E-food delivery majors may instead partner the govt network

Aryaman GuptaPeerzada Abrar Bengaluru/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Online food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato may not immediately give in to the price war waged by ONDC, say experts.
“Companies such as Swiggy and Zomato are in a wait-and-watch mode, and may not reduce the prices in the immediate future as a knee-jerk reaction,” said a person familiar with the strategy of Swiggy and Zomato. However, these firms may partner with ONDC in the coming weeks, like Paytm and PhonePe, the person said.
ONDC doesn’t have an app and allows users to buy food from restaurants via buyer apps, such as Paytm and Magicpin. While users can buy the same food items listed on Swiggy or Zomato, they have to shell out 20 per cent less on ONDC – the government-backed network. But experts say that the non-profit set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade faces challenges. One is the discounts itself.
Topics : ONDC Food delivery Swiggy Zomato

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

