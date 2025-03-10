Monday, March 10, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Syngene USA acquires its first manufacturing facility for $36.5 million

Syngene International

Photo: X@SyngeneIntl

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon arm Syngene International announced today the acquisition of its first biologics facility in the USA from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, a subsidiary of Emergent BioSolutions. The facility, equipped with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing lines, was acquired for $36.5 million.
 
The state-of-the-art biologics facility expands Syngene’s global footprint in human and animal health. The site increases single-use bioreactor capacity to 50,000 litres for large molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing. It ensures supply continuity from Syngene’s four facilities in India and North America, offering end-to-end services, including cell line development, process optimisation, and clinical-to-commercial supply.
 
“With one of the largest biologics R&D teams and commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities in both India and the USA, we now offer a compelling and flexible solution for global pharma and biotech customers. This investment will enable Syngene to cater to growing client requirements in an expanding market. It will also provide clients access to the collective service capability of multiple geographic sites, scientists, and experience,” said Peter Bains, CEO designate, Syngene International Ltd.
 
 
Overall investment in the US facility is estimated at around $50 million, including the cost of acquisition and expenses to make the facility operational. The sale is expected to close in March 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
 
It is interesting to note that the US is considering tariffs on imports of pharmaceutical products.
 
On the domestic front, Syngene has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mangalore. Syngene’s state-of-the-art current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facilities support its small molecule contract manufacturing business. Since its inception, the company has supplied clinical (early- and late-phase) and commercial drug substances (new chemical entities or NCEs), advanced intermediates, regulatory starting materials, and select generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
 
Syngene expects demand from US mAb developers seeking onshore production and global innovators needing a US-based manufacturing option. Under the agreement, Emergent retains the right to secure future manufacturing capacity, highlighting strong offtake potential from US-based innovators.

Topics : Biocon Syngene International Biocon's Syngene USA

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

