Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons — the holding company of the steel-to-software business group — received a total compensation of ₹155.81 crore in FY25, which made him one of the highest-paid corporate leaders in India. His compensation rose 15 per cent over the previous year.

During FY25, Tata Sons’ profit fell 24.3 per cent to ₹26,232 crore from ₹34,654 crore the previous year, according to the company’s annual report.

The remuneration of Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, included ₹15.1 crore as salary and other compensation, and ₹140.7 crore as commission on profit for the financial year ended March