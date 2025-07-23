Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

During FY25, Tata Sons' profit fell 24.3 per cent to ₹26,232 crore from ₹34,654 crore the previous year, according to the company's annual report

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons
premium

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons — the holding company of the steel-to-software business group — received a total compensation of ₹155.81 crore in FY25, which made him one of the highest-paid corporate leaders in India. His compensation rose 15 per cent over the previous year. 
During FY25, Tata Sons’ profit fell 24.3 per cent to ₹26,232 crore from ₹34,654 crore the previous year, according to the company’s annual report. 
The remuneration of Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, included ₹15.1 crore as salary and other compensation, and ₹140.7 crore as commission on profit for the financial year ended March
Topics : Reserve Bank of India N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons noel tata Tata group
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon