Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

In February 2023, Air India's firm order with Airbus comprised 70 A320neo, 140 A321neo, 20 A350-900 and 20 A350-1000 planes

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Tata Group-run Air India has placed an order for a total 85 planes -- 55 A320neo, 20 A321neo, five A350-900 and five A350-1000 planes -- with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, aviation industry sources stated on Thursday.

In its monthly orders and deliveries report published on Wednesday, Airbus disclosed that an "undisclosed" customer had placed the aforementioned 85-aircraft order. While the aircraft maker did not reveal the name of the customer, sources confirmed on Thursday that it was Air India.

In February last year, Air India placed the world's second-largest aircraft order: 250 planes with Airbus and 220 with Boeing.
