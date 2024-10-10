Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

Tata Group-run Air India has placed an order for a total 85 planes -- 55 A320neo, 20 A321neo, five A350-900 and five A350-1000 planes -- with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, aviation industry sources stated on Thursday.

In its monthly orders and deliveries report published on Wednesday, Airbus disclosed that an "undisclosed" customer had placed the aforementioned 85-aircraft order. While the aircraft maker did not reveal the name of the customer, sources confirmed on Thursday that it was Air India.

In February last year, Air India placed the world's second-largest aircraft order: 250 planes with Airbus and 220 with Boeing.