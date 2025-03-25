Tata group seeks 80 acres more to expand Dholera semiconductor chip plant

The Tata group has sought 80 acres of land from the Gujarat government for expansion of its under-construction semiconductor chip fabrication plant in Dholera, according to sources in the know.

The new land parcel will be in continuation of the old 20-acre land where the chip fabrication plant stands. Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of the Tata group, is also likely to use the additional land parcel to construct housing facilities to accommodate nearly 3,000-3,500 employees, an official said.

“The land parcel is for mixed use development. There will be nearly 3,000 studio-apartment style housing units for employees of not just