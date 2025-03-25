Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata group seeks 80 acres more to expand Dholera semiconductor chip plant

Tata group seeks 80 acres more to expand Dholera semiconductor chip plant

Gujarat govt had earlier allocated 20-acre land parcel to conglomerate

semiconductors chipmakers
Premium

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata group has sought 80 acres of land from the Gujarat government for expansion of its under-construction semiconductor chip fabrication plant in Dholera, according to sources in the know.
 
The new land parcel will be in continuation of the old 20-acre land where the chip fabrication plant stands. Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of the Tata group, is also likely to use the additional land parcel to construct housing facilities to accommodate nearly 3,000-3,500 employees, an official said.
 
“The land parcel is for mixed use development. There will be nearly 3,000 studio-apartment style housing units for employees of not just
Topics : Tata group Dholera Gujarat government semiconductor industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon