Tata Motors drives Tata group companies' finances to new high in FY24

Boosted by a sharp rise in Tata Motors’ earnings, the combined net profits of listed Tata group companies grew at a double-digit rate in 2023-24 (FY24), and the group balance sheet ratios showed the best health in 18 years.

Tata Motors’ consolidated net profit was up more than 1,200 per cent to Rs 32,203 crore in FY24 from the Rs 2,351 crore in FY23. The automaker accounted for 36 per cent of the group profits in FY24, a sharp jump from the 3.5 per cent the previous year.

The combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of