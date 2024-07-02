Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors drives Tata group companies' finances to new high in FY24

Tata Motors' consolidated net profit was up more than 1,200 per cent to Rs 32,203 crore in FY24 from the Rs 2,351 crore in FY23

tata motors
Premium

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boosted by a sharp rise in Tata Motors’ earnings, the combined net profits of listed Tata group companies grew at a double-digit rate in 2023-24 (FY24), and the group balance sheet ratios showed the best health in 18 years.

Tata Motors’ consolidated net profit was up more than 1,200 per cent to Rs 32,203 crore in FY24 from the Rs 2,351 crore in FY23. The automaker accounted for 36 per cent of the group profits in FY24, a sharp jump from the 3.5 per cent the previous year.

The combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of

Also Read

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EV sales drop 14% to 106,081 units in June, signalling challenges ahead

Tata Motors reports 8% decline in June domestic wholesales at 74,147 units

Tata Motors reports 8% decline in June domestic wholesales at 74,147 units

mahindra logo, mahindra

M&M may surpass Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in PV segment in June: Nuvama

Girish Wagh

40% investment by TaMo CV arm in FY25 to be in advanced tech: Girish Wagh

Shailesh Chandra

CAFE III emission targets to disrupt PV market trends 2027 onwards: Chandra

Topics : Tata Motors Auto industry Auto sector Cars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon