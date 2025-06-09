TaMo eyes 40% CV, 16% PV market share; EV biz hits Ebitda breakeven

Tata Motors (TaMo) is aiming to gain market share across its passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses — targeting a 40 per cent share in CVs and a 16 per cent share in PVs by 2027. Meanwhile, it has already achieved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven in its electric vehicle (EV) business at 1.2 per cent (up 830 basis points), ahead of its target of 2025–26 (FY26).

The company is already a market leader in CVs, with a 37.1 per cent share in 2024–25 (FY25). In PVs, however, it aims to overtake its Korean