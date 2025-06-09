Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TaMo eyes 40% CV, 16% PV market share; EV biz hits Ebitda breakeven

Tata Motors targets 40% share in CVs and 16% in PVs by FY27, plans major EV investments and demerger of vehicle businesses by end-2025

Tata Motors
Overall, it is bullish that the Indian PV industry will grow to 6 million units by FY30. By FY30, it will have seven new launches and 23 facelifts and refreshes

Sohini DasAnjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Tata Motors (TaMo) is aiming to gain market share across its passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses — targeting a 40 per cent share in CVs and a 16 per cent share in PVs by 2027. Meanwhile, it has already achieved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven in its electric vehicle (EV) business at 1.2 per cent (up 830 basis points), ahead of its target of 2025–26 (FY26).
 
The company is already a market leader in CVs, with a 37.1 per cent share in 2024–25 (FY25). In PVs, however, it aims to overtake its Korean
