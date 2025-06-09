Monday, June 09, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors to invest up to $4 billion over 5 years for EVs, new cars

Tata Motors to invest up to $4 billion over 5 years for EVs, new cars

India, the world's third-largest car market, is planning stricter emission norms starting 2027 and wants EVs to form 30% of all car sales by 2030

Tata EV-only Store

The maker of the Nexon and Punch sport utility vehicles will nearly double its portfolio from eight models to 15, launch more EVs and compressed natural gas cars as well as enhance the vehicles' technology features, according to its investor day presentation

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Tata Motors plans to invest up to 350 billion rupees ($4.1 billion) over the next five years, aiming to cement its position as the country's top electric vehicle maker amid rising competition and a push to adopt clean cars.

The maker of the Nexon and Punch sport utility vehicles will nearly double its portfolio from eight models to 15, launch more EVs and compressed natural gas cars as well as enhance the vehicles' technology features, according to its investor day presentation released on Monday.

India, the world's third-largest car market, is planning stricter emission norms starting 2027 and wants EVs to form 30% of all car sales by 2030.

 

Tata Motors did not share its investment plan for the current year to March 2026, but said last month the domestic businesses, including commercial vehicles, would have a capital expenditure of about 80 billion rupees.

Intense competition in the combustion engine market has allowed rival Mahindra & Mahindra to overtake Tata. China's MG Motor has also challenged Tata's EV dominance with the "Windsor" model, outselling its products since late last year.

Also Read

Tata Motors launches Harrier.ev

Harrier.ev launched with 627-km range at ₹21.49 lakh; bookings start Jul 2

Dividend

Dividend, stock split, bonus, rights issue: TaMo, TCS & 5 others in focus

Premiumpassenger vehicle, pv sales

Passenger vehicle sales remain flat, wholesale numbers up marginally in May

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

EV makers Tata Motors, Mahindra seek to block hybrids in govt fleets

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: TCS, L&T, 24 others to go ex-date next wk; do you own any?

Yet, Tata Motors maintained its target of 16% market share by March 2027, aiming to reach 18%-20% by March 2030.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RC Bhargava

No impact of rare earth magnet shortage on production yet: Maruti Chairman

Mumbai

Godrej's Tanya Dubash-promoted firm buys apartment in Mumbai for 226 cr

Zee

ZEE enters into equity partnership with content, tech start-up Bullet

Blinkit

Maharashtra FDA orders closure of Blinkit dark store amid licence issues

merck, uk covid cases

Merck's potential cholesterol pill succeeds in late-stage studies

Topics : Tata Motors Electronic vehicles Investment India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon