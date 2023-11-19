Sensex (-0.28%)
Tata Realty eyes to expand business in India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives

Tata Realty has completed phase 1 of project developments in Male, Maldives, and is now looking to hop into the second phase

Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO of Tata Realty
Premium

Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO of Tata Realty

Aneeka Chatterjee
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Tata Realty and Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, is looking to expand its business with over 50 projects across major cities in India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. The combined projects boast a development potential exceeding 51 million sq ft, according to a top executive.

The Mumbai-based real estate major has completed the first phase of project developments in Male (the Maldives), and is gearing up for the second phase. It has also expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka and plans to add about 2 million sq ft. in Colombo.

In India, Tata Realty has added 470 acres of development in Navi Mumbai, comprising commercial, residential, retail, and IT centres. The company attributes a surge in demand from across India’s north,

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

