Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran met with Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey, in Mumbai over the weekend to chart a revival strategy for the airline

The Tata Group has already merged Air India with Vistara, the airline it co-owned with Singapore Airlines, in an ambitious bid to create a world-class global carrier. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

The Tata group is in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey & Co to spearhead a sweeping transformation of Air India (A-I), as the airline grapples with its gravest crisis following last week’s fatal crash in Ahmedabad, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met with Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey, in Mumbai over the weekend to chart a revival strategy for the airline, according to a person with direct knowledge.
 
The tragic accident, which marks one of the deadliest in India’s aviation history, has placed intense scrutiny on the Tata group’s turnaround plans
