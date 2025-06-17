Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

The Tata group is in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey & Co to spearhead a sweeping transformation of Air India (A-I), as the airline grapples with its gravest crisis following last week’s fatal crash in Ahmedabad, people familiar with the matter said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met with Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey, in Mumbai over the weekend to chart a revival strategy for the airline, according to a person with direct knowledge.

The tragic accident, which marks one of the deadliest in India’s aviation history, has placed intense scrutiny on the Tata group’s turnaround plans