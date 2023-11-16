Tata Technologies IPO: A brief overview of the Pune-based ER&D firm

Founded as a brainchild of former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Naval Tata around three decades ago, engineering services company Tata Technologies is set to hit bourses with a strong client portfolio and niche offerings in automotive and aerospace verticals.

Headquartered in Pune, Tata Technologies offers engineering, research & development (R&D), digital transformation, and educational services throughout the product lifecycle of shared services, components, subsystems, and software-defined vehicles. The company has 19 global delivery centres across 27 countries with a workforce of over 12,000 people.

The company was envisioned by Ratan Tata, who saw an opportunity in the evolving product engineering and manufacturing IT space. Since 1989, Tata Technologies’ professionals have been contributing to engineering and design services to the world’s