Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

The merger of Vistara with Air India will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have said in their application to the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The application was filed on Monday.
In November, the two sides announced the plan to merge the airlines to drive synergies and drive market share in the fast growing Indian civil aviation market. Tata group and SIA own 51:49 per cent stake in Vistara.
As a part of the merger deal, SIA has decided to invest Rs 2059 crore in the expanded share capital of Air India for 25.1 per cent stake. The Tata group will hold the remaining stake. The parties hope to conclude the deal by March 2024.
