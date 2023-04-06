close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

First phase focused on addressing legacy issues, strengthening fleet, upgrading systems and hiring

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India on Thursday said it had completed the first phase of its transformation plan, which included measures such as placing a record-setting aircraft order; committing $400 million to refurbish existing aircraft; investing $200 million to upgrade IT systems; restoring in-flight entertainment systems; and hiring 3,800 new employees.
While the transformation plan has been named "Vihaan.AI", Phase One was called "Taxi" since it was about addressing legacy issues of the airline and laying the foundation for future growth, Air India said.
"The conclusion of the first phase also marks the beginning of ‘Take Off’, the second phase of transformation, which is focused on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence," it added.
Or

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Air India to spend $400 mn to refurbish Boeing 777s and 787 fleet

Embraer says talks for manufacturing aircraft in India progressing well

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Agri-commerce startup WayCool looking to become Rs 6,000-cr entity by FY25

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Topics : air india express | Tata group | Indian airlines | Vistara Airlines | AirAsia India

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon