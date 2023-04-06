Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India on Thursday said it had completed the first phase of its transformation plan, which included measures such as placing a record-setting aircraft order; committing $400 million to refurbish existing aircraft; investing $200 million to upgrade IT systems; restoring in-flight entertainment systems; and hiring 3,800 new employees.
While the transformation plan has been named "Vihaan.AI", Phase One was called "Taxi" since it was about addressing legacy issues of the airline and laying the foundation for future growth, Air India said.
"The conclusion of the first phase also marks the beginning of ‘Take Off’, the second phase of transformation, which is focused on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence," it added.
