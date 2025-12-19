Tejas' D2M tech gaining ground, in talks with international players

Indian telecom gear maker Tejas Networks is in talks with international players for providing its direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology that it has built in-house, even as it looks to commercially launch the service with Prasar Bharati, co-founder, executive director and chief operating officer Arnab Roy said in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard.

“Trials have been going on very successfully with Prasar Bharati for quite some time, in one city, and it’s going to expand also to other places. The government, Prasar Bharati and other regulators are working to determine the strategy for the rollout of this technology,” Roy, head of