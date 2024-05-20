Business Standard
The audience can't be tricked: RIL President, media biz, Jyoti Deshpande

We didn't have a direct scalable presence in the content value chain other than the TV programming created by Colors. So we set up Jio Studios with a vision to become India's largest storyteller

Jyoti Deshpande, president, Media business, RIL
Premium

Jyoti Deshpande, president, Media business, RIL

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
7 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
Jio Studios, an independent arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), is having a great time at the box office (BO). Shaitaan, Laapata Ladies, Baipan Bhari Deva, many of its releases last year and this year have been hitting the right notes either at the BO or on streaming. It ended last year with Rs 676 crore in gross domestic BO collection — this is money inclusive of trade share and taxes. JYOTI DESHPANDE, president, media business for RIL, in conversation with Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, at her office in Mumbai talks about Jio’s purple patch and more. Edited excerpts:

What is Jio Studios
Topics : Reliance Industries Indian Box Office Box office

First Published: May 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

