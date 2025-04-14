Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TJSB Sahakari Bank plans to acquire two more UCBs and expand its business





While the bank will continue to focus on profitable and healthy growth, it is also working to bring other struggling cooperative banks under its umbrella to ensure their revival and long-term stability, Gangal added

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

TJSB Sahakari Bank, a mid-sized urban cooperative bank, is looking at the acquisition of two urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to expand its presence and business. It has already completed three and is in the process of completing the fourth acquisition of a Konkan-based UCB.
 
As part of its expansion plan, TJSB is also entering Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to grow its footprint in central and north India. Besides, it is also looking to expand in northern Maharashtra, where the bank has minimal presence.
 
Sharad Gangal, chairman, TJSB Sahakari Bank, told Business Standard that the bank will continue to look for inorganic
