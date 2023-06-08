Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

Generally, there has been an increase in bench size and a decline in utilisation rates at the top IT firms. A bench size of 15-20 per cent is considered normal in technology (tech) companies the world over. While other industries have reported single-digit bench sizes, tech companies typically have a larger bench size, ranging as high as 30 per cent at any given point in time, observe experts.

‘Bench’ typically refers to employees on the company’s payroll but not involved in any active project.