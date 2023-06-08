close

Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

To address this challenge, IT services companies can prioritise rightsizing their bench strength

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
IT companies
Experts believe a large bench can result in layoffs in the quarters to come

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Top-deck Indian information technology (IT) services companies need to rightsize their bench strength or utilisation rates to increase efficiencies and prevent layoffs, according to experts.
‘Bench’ typically refers to employees on the company’s payroll but not involved in any active project.
Generally, there has been an increase in bench size and a decline in utilisation rates at the top IT firms. A bench size of 15-20 per cent is considered normal in technology (tech) companies the world over. While other industries have reported single-digit bench sizes, tech companies typically have a larger bench size, ranging as high as 30 per cent at any given point in time, observe experts.
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

