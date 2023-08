Sebi bars Punit Goenka from holding key post in Zee-Sony merged entity

Foxconn's business in India hits $10 billion, to bet $2 billion more

Deloitte exit triggers sell-off in Adani stocks; m-cap down by Rs 25k cr

Sunil Munjal to exit Hero MotoCorp as part of family agreement in 2016

Adani Group agrees to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Foxconn's Bharat FIH rolls back plan to raise Rs 5,000 cr via IPO: Report

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Institutional shareholders vote against reappointment of Bharat Forge MD

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

For over a decade, Surinder Kanwar and his sons, Sameer Kanwar and Sachit Kanwar, have been managing and operating the listed companies Bharat Gears and Raunaq EPC International.

Issues have surfaced in the family-held businesses of entrepreneur Raunaq Singh’s younger son, Surinder Paul Kanwar, over a family settlement dispute.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com