Amazon top seller RattanIndia Enterprises to launch private labels

Cloudtail, Amazon’s joint venture with N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Advisors, was a large seller on Amazon.in till last year. But it did not have any private labels. Nor does Appario, a joint venture between Amazon and the Patni group, which is a large seller on Amazon.in but will soon be delisted from the platform. Amazon India, an online marketplace, does have its own private labels such as Soli

Private labels are brands owned by a retailer that does not make the goods, but gets them made through a manufacturer under its label.