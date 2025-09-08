Uber makes two-wheelers central to India growth with Uber Bike rebrand

Uber is doubling down on motorcycles and scooters as its main growth engine in India, rebranding its nine-year-old “Moto” service to “Uber Bike” while expanding to new cities even as regulatory uncertainty persists in key markets, including Bengaluru.

The ride-hailing giant has transformed two-wheelers from a niche offering into one of its most critical products in India, with drivers covering 950 million kilometres this year—a 55 per cent jump from the same period last year—as millions of commuters embrace bikes to navigate congested urban streets. Uber competes with mobility players such as Rapido and Ola.

“We’ve updated the name from