UK-based abrdn offloads remaining 1.66% stake in HDFC Life Insurance

abrdn, formerly Standard Life, on Wednesday sold its remaining 1.66 per cent stake in private insurer HDFC Life Insurance. The UK-based firm sold nearly 35.7 million shares at Rs 579.6 for a total of Rs 2,068.8 crore. Among the buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, Societe Generale and T Rowe Price.
Promoter entity divests 3.25% in Sona BLW
Aureus Investment on Wednesday sold 3.25 per cent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings through block deals. The promoter group entity sold 19 million shares at Rs 503.73 to mop up Rs 957.1 crore.
