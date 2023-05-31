close

UK-based abrdn offloads remaining 1.66% stake in HDFC Life Insurance

Among the buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, Societe Generale and T Rowe Price

BS Reporter
Standard Life

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
abrdn, formerly Standard Life, on Wednesday sold its remaining 1.66 per cent stake in private insurer HDFC Life Insurance. The UK-based firm sold nearly 35.7 million shares at Rs 579.6 for a total of Rs 2,068.8 crore. Among the buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, Societe Generale and T Rowe Price. 
 
Promoter entity divests 3.25% in Sona BLW

Aureus Investment on Wednesday sold 3.25 per cent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings through block deals. The promoter group entity sold 19 million shares at Rs 503.73 to mop up Rs 957.1 crore.


HDFC Life Insurance Company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund banking shares Standard Life

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

