Valuations capture upsides in Thermax stock; double-digit growth likely

Thermax recently held an analyst meet to explain how it is a likely beneficiary of the energy transition story. Most recently it won a Rs 500 crore tender to supply five bio-CNG plants and it targets setting up 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewables plants in the next three years. It now has 14 bio-CNG plants at various stages of operation and construction. In coal gasification where the Centre targets Rs 3 trillion investment by 2030 with 100 MTPA of capacity, Thermax has set up pilot plants, which it intends to scale up after stabilising the technology.
