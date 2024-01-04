VIL to seek reversal of Rs 10.7 cr penalty order received under CGST Act

Citing details it said the order was received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a levy of a penalty of Rs 10,76,56,733. The order was received on January 3, 2024

Vodafone Idea on Thursday said that it has received an order under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a penalty of Rs 10.76 crore.

The troubled telco further said it will seek rectification and reversal of the order, as it does not agree with it.

In a BSE filing, VIL said the contravention related to the "alleged wrong transition of CENVAT credit into GST regime".

"The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," Vodafone Idea said in the filing.