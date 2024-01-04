Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

VIL to seek reversal of Rs 10.7 cr penalty order received under CGST Act

The troubled telco further said it will seek rectification and reversal of the order, as it does not agree with it

Vodafone Idea

Citing details it said the order was received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a levy of a penalty of Rs 10,76,56,733. The order was received on January 3, 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea on Thursday said that it has received an order under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a penalty of Rs 10.76 crore.
The troubled telco further said it will seek rectification and reversal of the order, as it does not agree with it.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a BSE filing, VIL said the contravention related to the "alleged wrong transition of CENVAT credit into GST regime".
Citing details it said the order was received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a levy of a penalty of Rs 10,76,56,733. The order was received on January 3, 2024.
"The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," Vodafone Idea said in the filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

This telecom stock nearly doubled in 4 months on institutional buying

Toys to have major share in Walmart's $10 bn Indian exports target: DPIIT

NARCL managing director and chief executive officer Natarajan Sundar quits

Swan Energy takes management control of Reliance Naval & Engineering

Grasim Industries announces price for Rs 4,000 crore rights issue

RECPDCL inks pact with Guj for smart metering projects worth Rs 2,094 crore

Topics : Vodafone Idea CGST bill tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon