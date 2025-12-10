Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India says it has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme at its Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plants after union requests

Volkswagen, Skoda

SAVWIPL manages the operations of six group brands in India — Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley. Volkswagen Group is also contesting a $1.4 billion import tax demand for allegedly evading levies in India. (Photo: Reuters)

Sohini Das
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL), which operates two manufacturing plants in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (erstwhile Aurangabad), has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to “support” employees who are considering retirement or other career opportunities.
 
Why has SAVWIPL introduced the VRS, and what is the company’s stance?
 
Claiming that the scheme is “entirely voluntary”, an SAVWIPL spokesperson told Business Standard: “Based on requests from the union over the past couple of years, and following constructive discussions with the union committees at both our manufacturing locations (Pune and CSN), SAVWIPL has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to support employees who are considering retirement or exploring other career opportunities.”
 
 
“The scheme is entirely voluntary, underscoring our commitment to employee welfare and social responsibility.”
 
What do the plants make and what is their production capacity?

Also Read

large-cap funds, equity fund

Jindal Jhajjar Power to raise up to ₹2,100 cr debt to acquire thermal plant

Sun Pharma

Delhi HC lets Sun Pharma export semaglutide; bars India sales till Mar 2026

Fintech

Global fintechs bet on India's prepaid forex cards as travel demand surgespremium

start up

SPF, govt plan steps to retain and draw back Indian deeptech tech talentpremium

TVC Team Image

Transition VC closes oversubscribed ₹700 crore debut fund at final close

 
These two factories in Maharashtra make cars including the Skoda Kushaq, Audi Q3 and Q5, and Volkswagen Virtus for both the India market and exports. In November, SAVWIPL crossed the 2 million mark in local vehicle production after 25 years of operations in the country. The two plants combined have a capacity to produce close to 320,000 units annually.
 
What are the reported VRS terms and internal commentary on intent?
 
While the deadline for accepting the VRS is not known, a Reuters report, citing sources, claimed that the scheme offers employees 75 days of pay for each year served or each year remaining until retirement — whichever is lower. Those who sign up within five to 10 days will get an additional payout.
 
“The workers’ unions had approached the company to consider a VRS roll-out for some people who intended to retire or pursue other career interests, and this is not recent. It was happening for the past couple of years, but it took time for taking the necessary approvals as it involves a large payout,” said a group-level source. “We are not intending to wrap up or shut down any operations here in India where we are on a growth path. Combining blue-collar and white-collar workers, the group roughly has a 5,000 headcount in India,” the person said, without divulging specific details of blue-collar shopfloor workers.
 
How has the MQB-A0-IN platform supported localisation and output?
 
The MQB-A0-IN platform, developed specifically for India by local engineering teams, has been a major driving force. More than 500,000 vehicles have been produced on this platform, which underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq and the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The last 500,000 units were rolled out in just three-and-a-half years.
 
How are retail sales and market share tracking this year?
 
Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed that in the first 11 months of the calendar year, SAVWIPL has retailed 94,021 units, marking a 28.8 per cent growth. For the April-November period of the financial year 2025–26, retail sales grew 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), riding on the success of its new SUV Kylaq and the Volkswagen Virtus sedan. The group’s retail market share has grown from 1.8 per cent in November 2024 to 2.34 per cent in November this year. In October, the group’s retail sales grew 35 per cent, followed by 55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November.
 
What brands does SAVWIPL manage, and what dispute is Volkswagen contesting?
 
SAVWIPL manages the operations of six group brands in India — Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley. Volkswagen Group is also contesting a $1.4 billion import tax demand for allegedly evading levies in India.

More From This Section

Rupee

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI raises data centre exposure target to Rs 4,000 crore for FY26premium

Byju Raveendran

Delaware court reverses $1 billion judgment against Byju Raveendran

Anil Agarwal

Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn in Rajasthan to double production: Anil Agarwal

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA summons IndiGo CEO; court raps govt, airline over crisis: Top points

Topics : Company News Volkswagen-Ford Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon