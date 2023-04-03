close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wabtec Corp plans to make Bihar factory into an export-oriented unit

A strong order book of around $1.5 billion itself is proof of Wabtec's growing strength in the Indian rail sector

Shine JacobDhruvaksh Saha Chennai/New Delhi
Railway line
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us
In early 2019, Wabtec Corporation (formerly GE Transportation) appeared to be infusing a fresh lease of life to Marhowra in Bihar, a town then living on its past industrial glory.
Or

Also Read

How did railways turn around the freight train?

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Railways looks to get up to Rs 2 trillion from freight operations in FY24

Railways ferries 124-mt freight in Nov, clocks 5% rise since last year

Flipkart's net loss widens 51% on account of rising transportation costs

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round

Standard Chartered closes operating lease of 5 aircraft with Akasa Air

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

Topics : Railways | Indian Railways | GE transportation

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Wabtec Corp plans to make Bihar factory into an export-oriented unit

Railway line
6 min read

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round

Aviom
2 min read

Standard Chartered closes operating lease of 5 aircraft with Akasa Air

SBI
2 min read

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings, Roger Binny, President (BCCI), Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI, Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI treasurer with IPL trophy. Photo: Sportzpics
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho
4 min read
Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon