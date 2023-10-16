close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Wealthy Indian diaspora wooed by DLF to buy luxury apartment for investment

Earlier this year, DLF had sold 1,137 apartments costing almost a million dollars each in just three days

DLF Cybercity Chennai

NRI savings in India rose to about $189 billion in 2022, accounting for some 7% of the total domestic retail investments, according to Private Banker International | Representative Image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava

A top Indian developer is enticing Indians living abroad to buy luxury apartments as a way of investing into one of the world’s fastest growing economies. 
 
DLF Ltd. has boosted its outreach to so-called non-resident Indians, said Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer. NRIs purchased 20% of all homes sold by DLF between April-September, up from 15% in the previous financial year, with most demand coming from the US, UK, Singapore and Gulf region, he added.

“NRIs have always been our clients but if the NRI business was organic earlier, now it is a part of concerted efforts on how to better capture this growth story,” Ohri said during an interview last week at DLF’s luxurious golf course near New Delhi. “Now I have a dedicated team who are in constant touch with NRIs. I want to be the first person they call if they want to invest in India.”

NRI savings in India rose to about $189 billion in 2022, accounting for some 7% of the total domestic retail investments, according to Private Banker International. DLF and rivals including Macrotech Developers Ltd. and Rustomjee Constructions Pvt. are all trying to win a piece of the pie.

DLF has started reserving inventories in all new launches for the Indian diaspora since last year to ensure they get to choose at the same time as local buyers, Ohri said. The Gurugram-based firm aims to launch luxury projects worth around 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) in the year through March 2024 with sale bookings of 120 billion rupees. 

Earlier this year, DLF had sold 1,137 apartments costing almost a million dollars each in just three days. 

Asia’s third-largest economy is seeming increasingly attractive for wealthier investors amid slowing global growth, even as higher mortgage rates deter lower-cost home purchases. 

Also Read

DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore

Average apartment size rises 5% annually in Jan-Mar 2023: Anarock

How is India's luxury market turning into a magnet for foreign brands?

'You are a hero', Indian diaspora tells PM Modi as he arrives in Egypt

Chandrayaan-3 landing a matter of pride for world: Indian diaspora in US

Apollo Health targets high-end customers with new 'boutique' hospitals

ICICI-Videocon scam: SC issues notice on plea challenging Kochhar's bail

Signature Global cuts net debt by 66% in last six months to Rs 370 crore

Hiranandani Group to invest Rs 2,000 cr on new housing project in Mumbai

Proportion of new deal wins into revenues intact, says TCS official

Topics : DLF Realty DLF luxury housing Indian diaspora

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon