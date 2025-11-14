Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Weight-based CAFE relief will hurt shift to safer cars: TaMo MD & CEO

Weight-based CAFE relief will hurt shift to safer cars: TaMo MD & CEO

This is the first time that Chandra has spoken against the demand for weight-based exemption for small cars, which has divided the auto industry since the beginning of this year

Shailesh Chandra
Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Deepak PatelSohini Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Some automakers are seeking to create an “arbitrary” weight-based category of small cars to get relief under the upcoming norms on corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFÉ), but such a criterion will conflict with the auto industry’s progress and the government’s policies that incentivise the production of safer vehicles, said Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, on Friday.
 
This is the first time that Chandra has spoken against the demand for weight-based exemption for small cars, which has divided the auto industry since the beginning of this year. 
 
The CAFE
