Wheels India inks SHPAC tech deal to boost global hydraulic cylinder growth

Wheels India's agreement with South Korea's SHPAC aims to strengthen its hydraulic cylinder segment through technology transfer, driving global growth and new opportunities

Wheels India

Wheels India, a leading manufacturer of wheels for the global construction equipment industry, has been expanding its presence | Image: wheelsindia.com

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based Wheels India has signed a deal with SHPAC, a leading hydraulics cylinder manufacturer in South Korea, for technology transfer in manufacturing. The company has identified hydraulic cylinders as a strategic growth area, and the pact is expected to accelerate its expansion in this segment.
 
Strategic focus on hydraulic cylinders
 
“It has been our stated intent to focus and grow the hydraulics cylinder business significantly over the next few years. We believe this business segment has potential to be an important growth driver for Wheels India globally, going forward,” said Srivats Ram, managing director, Wheels India.
 
Wheels India, a leading manufacturer of wheels for the global construction equipment industry, has been expanding its presence in Europe and North America. “We expect to leverage the technology transfer by accessing existing customers and will continue to invest in the hydraulic cylinder business as opportunities arise,” Ram added.
 
 
Financial performance and milestones

Last year, the company crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore in net profit. For the first quarter ended June 30, Wheels India registered a net profit of Rs 26.44 crore on revenues of Rs 1,187 crore, with export revenues crossing the Rs 300-crore mark.
 
Global collaboration with SHPAC
 
“SHPAC is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders in South Korea with a successful track record over the last few decades in this business, exporting their products worldwide,” Ram said. “Our technical technology transfer agreement with them is expected to create new growth opportunities for Wheels India in the global hydraulic cylinder industry, and we expect this to give a fillip to our drive to grow this business over the next few years.”
 
Diversified manufacturing portfolio
 
Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment; air suspension systems for trucks and buses; and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry. It operates manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

