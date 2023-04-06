Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze

The once-thriving Indian education technology (edtech) bore the brunt of blows among Indian unicorns from the funding winter in the start-up world. Investments have slowed, especially for large companies, and the edtech tides are not expected to turn anytime soon. In short, industry stakeholders expect layoffs to continue in the near term.
The year 2022 was a tumultuous period for the Indian start-up ecosystem. Budding companies across the board faced job cuts as the funding winter sent chills down the spines of capital-starved start-ups.
According to industry estimates, of the more than 22,000 layoffs that took place in 2022, over 8,000 came from the edtech space. Since inception, the edtech sector has cumulatively laid off more than 10,158 people, according to data from Layoffs.fyi, a tracking platform for layoffs.
