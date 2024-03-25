Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will end FY24 with growth rate of over 30%: CEO Shriram Life Insurance

In life insurance, it is about creating distribution capacity and solutions for customers. We are constantly working on that Casparus JH Kromhout, managing director and chief executive officer said

Casparus J H Kromhout, CEO Sriram life Insurance
Premium

Casparus J H Kromhout, CEO Sriram life Insurance

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Life Insurance Company, a joint venture between Shriram Group and South Africa-based Sanlam Ltd., has set a target of increasing its rural penetration by 50 per cent in the next three years. Casparus JH Kromhout, managing director and chief executive officer, talks to Shine Jacob about its performance in FY24, rural market goals, and strategy for increasing penetration in Telangana, where it is the lead insurer.

How are you seeing your performance in the Financial Year 2023-24, which is drawing to a close now?

The year is going quite well. We are at a growth rate above 30 per

Also Read

Irdai proposes changes in listing requirements of insurance companies

Shriram Finance Q3 results: Marginal rise in net profit to Rs 1,873 crore

Shriram Finance rallies 5% as stock is set to enter Nifty50 from March 28

Irdai mandates TP insurance to employees travelling in employer's vehicle

Irdai issues exposure draft on EoM for insurers based on RRC suggestions

Co-working spaces set to expand capacity in 12-24 months as demand rises

Amul launching four variants of milk in US market within a week: MD Mehta

Both Religare resolutions defeated by shareholders amid public spat

Maruti India's gearshift to growth: Turbocharging the product portfolio

Vedanta lines up $6 billion across businesses to drive revenue growth

Topics : IRDAI Shriram Life Insurance Insurance Sector Life insurers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon