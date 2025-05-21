With 1st quarterly loss in 19 yrs, IndusInd vows to clean up mess

Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of IndusInd Bank, who addressed the analysts after the earnings for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), started with stating the obvious! “It is typically unusual for a part-time executive chairman to address investors and analysts,” he said.

It was unusual because the managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of an institution addresses the earnings call. However, that was not the case this time as IndusInd MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia stepped down last month after taking responsibility for ₹1,960 crore accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio. Deputy CEO Arun Khurana followed suit.