Home / Companies / News / With 1st quarterly loss in 19 yrs, IndusInd vows to clean up mess

With 1st quarterly loss in 19 yrs, IndusInd vows to clean up mess

Bank expects to propose CEO names much ahead of June 30 deadline

“The board is also in the process of taking necessary steps to assess roles and responsibilities, and fixing staff accountability,” Mehta said

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of IndusInd Bank, who addressed the analysts after the earnings for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), started with stating the obvious! “It is typically unusual for a part-time executive chairman to address investors and analysts,” he said.
 
It was unusual because the managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of an institution addresses the earnings call. However, that was not the case this time as IndusInd MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia stepped down last month after taking responsibility for ₹1,960 crore accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio. Deputy CEO Arun Khurana followed suit.
