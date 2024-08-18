Business Standard
With KCM, Vedanta group to make a fresh-go at India's growing copper demand

The conglomerate looks to start production from its Zambia mines by FY25 end, with plans to supply the Indian market

Vedanta Resources
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources looks to start production from its earlier litigated copper mines in Zambia, according to company executives. Mined production will be sold in Indian markets, among others, according to the company.

Agarwal’s copper interests—through India-listed Vedanta entity’s Sterlite Copper and Vedanta Resources’ Konkola Copper Mines (KCM)—had been in litigation for the last few years. However, the assets have had different outcomes in the last few quarters, with KCM helping the conglomerate make a fresh attempt at India’s copper demand.

In an investor call post its June 24-ended earnings, company executives with Vedanta Ltd informed analysts they

