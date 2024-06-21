Women executive directors paid less than male counterparts, gap widening

It might be more than a century before full pay parity between men and women is achieved, suggests ‘Global Gender Gap 2024’ report, released by the World Economic Forum last week. The wait could be as long as 134 years.

When it comes to women executive directors, the gap could actually be widening, reveals a Business Standard analysis of compensation data sourced from primeinfobase.com . India’s women executive directors are on average paid nearly 40 per cent less than men in the same role. While a male executive director on average makes Rs 7.6 crore