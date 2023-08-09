Confirmation

TV screen consumption, short videos to drive growth in India: YouTube

As per some estimates, YouTube users in India grew from 122 million in 2017 to around 567 million in 2022

YouTube

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Video streaming platform YouTube expected connected television screen consumption and creators of clips called shorts will drive growth in India, where the company is marking the fifteenth year of its presence.

“More YouTube is now being consumed on living room screens and more creation is happening on mobile devices. In 2022, the living room was the fastest growing consumption surface for us at YouTube,” said Ishan John Chatterjee, director for India at YouTube, at a media roundtable on Wednesday.

“We think these two trends, where living room as a fastest growing consumption surface and mobile-first creators continuing to come from all parts of the country, will continue to drive growth for us and shift the landscape,” he said.

YouTube users in India grew from 122 million in 2017 to around 567 million in 2022, according to some estimates. India has the biggest user base for the company and three Indian broadcasters, T-Series, SET India, and Zee Music, rank among its top 10 channels in terms of subscribers and viewership.

YouTube said video in India was defined by a single content format 15 years ago but today viewers expect personalised experiences. They watch different formats like long and short-forms, live, and pre-recorded content available on mobile and connected TV screens.

Around 71 per cent of people watch videos about a specific topic that is available in different formats, said the 'YouTube Trends' survey of May 2023.

“Today, audiences want personalised experiences, in different formats, to meet different needs. And, these evolving preferences are redefining entertainment and making consumption more participative. This is allowing trends to travel farther, helping fandoms become multi-layered, and propelling subcultures to become mainstream,” said Pawan Agarwal, director, music partnerships, India, YouTube.

As many as 76 per cent of creators who earn money from YouTube agree that the platform helps them serve their content to international audiences they wouldn't otherwise have access to, said the 'Oxford Economics Impact Report' in 2022.

As many as 80 per cent of creators in India agreed that YouTube provides an opportunity to earn money that they wouldn't get from traditional media, said the Oxford Economics report.

YouTube said internal data as of December 2022 showed that more than 15 per cent of watch time on content produced by channels in India comes from outside of the country.
Topics : YouTube videos YouTube

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

