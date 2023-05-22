close

Zomato tickled pink by Rs 2,000 note? CoD tweet a 'marketing ruse'

In FY23, Zomato trimmed its losses to Rs 971 crore, from Rs 1,225.5 crore in the previous financial year

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Yet the urgency to offload the pink notes — demonetisation’s last remaining vestige — has set the cat among the pigeons

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up Zomato on Monday tweeted “as many as 72 per cent cash-on-delivery (CoD) orders since Friday paid in Rs 2,000 notes”. This comes two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the purge of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation — a decision aligned with the RBI’s ‘Clean Note Policy’ and aimed at eliminating low-velocity notes from circulation.
However, a source close to the company said the move was simply a marketing ploy, and the percentage shared had no real factual underpinning.
“Zomato’s marketing team routinely plays with puns on social media,” informed the source, adding, “The data mentioned in the tweet is just an indiscriminate figure and not factual. It was tweeted as a meme.”
Topics : Zomato Rs 2000 note

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

