Zomato tickled pink by Rs 2,000 note? CoD tweet a 'marketing ruse'

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up Zomato on Monday tweeted “as many as 72 per cent cash-on-delivery (CoD) orders since Friday paid in Rs 2,000 notes”. This comes two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the purge of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation — a decision aligned with the RBI’s ‘Clean Note Policy’ and aimed at eliminating low-velocity notes from circulation.
However, a source close to the company said the move was simply a marketing ploy, and the percentage shared had no real factual underpinning.
“Zomato’s marketing team routinely plays with puns on social media,” informed the source, adding, “The data mentioned in the tweet is just an indiscriminate figure and not factual. It was tweeted as a meme.”
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks
ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers
Torrent Power board to consider plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs
Wockhardt, directors settle case with Sebi, pays Rs 76 lakh for settlement
Jio adds 3.05 mn mobile users in March, Vodafone Idea loses 1.2 mn users
Reliance Retail begins layoff as JioMart B2B consolidation starts
Start-up Inxee Systems develops new smart visual docking guidance system
Zomato Ltd
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y